McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be joining libraries across the country by hosting a Summer Reading Program for youth. The theme for the summer is “All Together Now.”

The program will launch Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m. with the annual pet parade and stuffies march from the library to Eckhart Park. On that date the summer calendar of events will be available to take home, along with readings logs. By reading books over the summer participants will earn books to keep for their home libraries.

The three-month program will offer daily activities at the library for youth 0-18, plus take-and-make bags for home activities. Some of the special events planned for the summer include a Dairy Day Celebration on June 20, Boba Cafés on Fridays for teens and tweens, cooking classes on Tuesdays, a Mermaid Pool Party on Aug. 4, and many other events. A registration area for the special events will be located across from the circulation desk. Most activities will happen inside the library, at the library garden, or Eckhart Park. The program will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 5. Financial support for the Summer Reading Program is provided in part by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, contact the library at 608-637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.