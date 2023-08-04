McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is partnering with Couleecap for an August program titled Business Planning 101. Alex Rodriguez, a job and business developer at Couleecap, along with Crystal Noble, a business and income manager at Couleecap will lead the class, Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library.

The class is a comprehensive course designed to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to start their own business. Throughout the class, participants will explore the critical steps involved in starting a successful venture from idea to launch. Registration for the program is required by calling the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6 or stopping by the circulation desk.