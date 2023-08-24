The class will be offered on Sept. 27 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for youth ages 6-10. Participants will create tropical birds native to Mexico. The birds are red, yellow and blue with black and white faces. The instructor for the class is artist Gerardo Figuero. Gerardo will offer the class via Zoom from his studio in Mexico. Joining him will be Norma Sanchez from the Consulate of Mexico Office in Milwaukee.