Beginning in August, staff from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development will be in Viroqua monthly to meet with area job seekers.

McIntosh Memorial Library will host Annie Allen-Wyman on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. As an employment and training specialist with the La Crosse Job Center, Allen-Wyman will be available to assist with job searching strategies including providing information on how to successfully update resumes and cover letters.

Pre-registration is required by calling the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6. The registration deadline is Monday, Aug. 14. This is a free service provided by your local public library and the Department of Workforce Development.