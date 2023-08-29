McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a local author talk and book reading in September.
Sue Berg from rural Westby will be the featured author for the program, Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. The program will take place inside the lobby of the library. Berg will speak about her newly published book, “Driftless Desperation.”
In the latest installment of the Driftless Mystery Series, Lt. Jim Higgins is stumped by a murder on the north side of La Crosse that seems to be tied to the unsolved abduction and disappearance of a babysitter that happened within the city limits 40 years ago. Stymied by a locket and note left at the scene of the murder, Jim’s team of investigators dig into the crime, but nothing comes easily. As they conduct their investigation, a personal assault on a member of Jim’s family leaves him with few choices but to meet the assailant head-on. In a crescendo of unparalleled danger and risk, Jim confronts his adversary with every fiber of his being in an ending that surprises, shocks and confirms the power of love and sacrifice.
Copies of “Driftless Desperation,” plus the other three books in the mystery series, will be available for purchase the evening of the program.
For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.