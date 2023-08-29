In the latest installment of the Driftless Mystery Series, Lt. Jim Higgins is stumped by a murder on the north side of La Crosse that seems to be tied to the unsolved abduction and disappearance of a babysitter that happened within the city limits 40 years ago. Stymied by a locket and note left at the scene of the murder, Jim’s team of investigators dig into the crime, but nothing comes easily. As they conduct their investigation, a personal assault on a member of Jim’s family leaves him with few choices but to meet the assailant head-on. In a crescendo of unparalleled danger and risk, Jim confronts his adversary with every fiber of his being in an ending that surprises, shocks and confirms the power of love and sacrifice.