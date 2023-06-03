The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, inside the courtyard of the library. Children with pet entries and children marching with their stuffed animals will gather in the courtyard. Children may wear costumes along with their pets or stuffed animals. The parade will leave the library at 10, where participants will march on the sidewalk from the library to Eckart Park. All parade entries will be judged by a panel in from of the courthouse. Awards will be distributed at the park beginning at 10:45. A dog agility demonstration and Viroqua Police Department K-9 Officer demonstration will follow.