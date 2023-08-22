Starting Sept. 7, McIntosh Memorial Library will offer a new resource for the community called a Youth Drawing Club. The group will meet on Thursdays through Oct. 26 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. in the library's conference room.

Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon says, “The Youth Drawing Club will be conducted as an open forum where youth ages 9-12 can share their styles, mediums, perspectives, and inspiration for their love of drawing. This class is staff and volunteer-supervised.”

The library will supply all the drawing resources but participants are welcome to bring their own. Registration is required for the club, as supplies and space is limited. To register stop by or call the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6.