John Sutton and other local carvers will teach participants how to turn a piece of wood into a work of art through carving. The wood carving classes will be on select Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the library's program room. The dates of the classes are Oct. 14, Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, 2024, Feb. 10, 2024, March 9, 2024, and April 13, 2024.

Classes are offered for anyone age 9 and older. An adult must accompany class participants under 18. Registration for the classes is required, as space and materials are limited. Please stop by the library or call 608-637-7151, extenstion 6 to register. Participants are welcome to bring carving tools with them. Otherwise, tools will be provided to those who need them. A list of what to expect for each class is available on the library website under Adult Programming.