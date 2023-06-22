Two high-ranking Wisconsin Lions descended upon Viroqua to present a highly significant State Lions Award to Michael Stephen.

Michael was awarded the Birch-Sturm Fellowship, the top honor given to a Wisconsin Lion member.

In 1990, the Birch-Sturm Fellowship was created by the Wisconsin Lions Foundation to honor those individuals who exemplify the highest level of dedication and commitment to Lionism. The Fellowship is named after Wisconsin’s only International Presidents, Frank V. Birch and Clarence L. Sturm.

Mike Stephen is a relatively new Lion member, joining the Viroqua Chapter just over 3 years ago. He immediately become of the most active members. His red minivan is one of the most recognizable vehicles in Viroqua, decorated with many Lions signs on the sides of his car. He is the one who maintains 80+ collection boxes for eyeglasses, used ink-jet cartridges, used cell phones, and hearing aids with used batteries; located in many businesses in Viroqua, Westby, and Readstown. He monitors these collection boxes on a bi-weekly schedule. In his 3 years as a Lion, he has personally collected the following:

6,300 eyeglasses;

2,530 ink jet cartridges;

247 hearing aids;

506 hearing aid batteries;

504 used cell phones.

Mike has made over 15 trips to the Wisconsin eyeglass recycling center in northern Wisconson. He has a goal of collecting 20,000 eyeglasses, which is in reach for him as he collected 3,000 just in the past year. He also is a member of a team of Viroqua Lions who do vision screening tests on area elementary students.

Mike is also the Viroqua club historian. He has created a historical recap of the Viroqua Lions for their 75th anniversary this year. The 100-page document required extensive work with the Lions Club International to get information about the early years of the Viroqua club.

Mike was in his 70’s when he joined the Lions, and he has fully embraced the Lions motto of “We Serve." Mike’s example of his many accomplishments and his commitment to living a life of service is truly extraordinary. (Most of this article was taken from the presentation notes from Darrel Dwyer.)