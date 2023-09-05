A Viroqua man is back in custody after having been extradited from North Dakota.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's office, on Thursday, Aug. 31 Jesse James Britt, 48, was transported from the Cass County Jail, in Fargo, North Dakota, to the Vernon County Detention Center. Britt had missed a November 2022 plea hearing on nine burglary and theft-related charges, and the judge issued an arrest warrant. At the time, Britt was free on a $3,000 cash bail bond that he had posted in September 2022.

The charges are related to the break-in of an AT&T communications facility along Hwy. 14, rural Westby, in the town of Coon on March 2, 2021. An AT&T employee contacted the sheriff's office to report entry and vandalism to the facility. When a deputy went to the scene, he found Britt and another man, Benjamin Lee Britt, then 47, of Viroqua inside the fenced off area around the facility. Burglary tools were found at the scene. Evidence found that day also was connected to a similar incident at the same AT&T facility the month before.

The original investigations, for which the five felony and four misdemeanor charges were filed, continues by the Vernon County Sheriff ’s Office.

Britt is also facing felony identity theft, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft charges that were filed with Vernon County Circuit Court in February 2023, following an investigation by the Viroqua Police Department. Britt had not previously appeared in court on this case, in which an arrest warrant was also issued, until the Sept. 1 hearing when bond was addressed in both cases.

Britt is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. Britt is due back in Vernon County Circuit Court on Sept. 6. Britt waived the formal extradition process.

According to the press release, Sheriff Roy Torgerson will request that Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher petition the court to order the previously posted cash bail be forfeited.