According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 4:41 p.m. the Vernon County 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the crash. Adam M. Call, 42, was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Call entered the ditch and struck the embankment. Call was able to get himself out of the vehicle, but had minor non-life-threatening injuries. Call was treated and transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.