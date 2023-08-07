At about 10:32 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of the two-vehicle accident. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Gabriel Vielma, 36, of Viroqua, was traveling east on State Hwy. 56 when he crossed the centerline and struck a westbound pickup truck driven by Derek Larson, 26, of rural Viroqua. Both lanes of traffic were closed temporarily due to the accident. Vielma had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Viroqua Fire Department. Vielma reported minor injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance. Larson reported no injuries.