Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with food, dancing, shopping, and community as Viroqua Night Market lights up Eckhart Park July 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. This local favorite, presented by the Viroqua Chamber, showcases artisan products, food trucks, live music, and ice-cold beverages. It's a celebration that you won't want to miss!

The Viroqua Night Market features local artisans showcasing their wares. With original paintings, pottery, jewelry, candles, produce, plants, and much more, attendees will be treated to an array of unique and high-quality products. Whether you're looking for some new décor for your home, a one-of-a-kind gift, or simply want to appreciate the creativity of local artists, the Viroqua Night Market has something for every shopper.

In addition to the artisan products, the market will have food and drinks for everyone. Enjoy fresh, locally made gelato, pizza by the slice, burritos and tacos, maple cotton candy, brats, hotdogs, and so much more. Additionally, the Viroqua Chamber will be offering ice-cold beer for sale throughout the night. Live music will be performed by the Iowans, making it easy to kick off your shoes and get out on the dance floor.

"The Viroqua Night Market is a celebration of community," said Larkin Breckel, assistant director at the Viroqua Chamber. "It is a time for friends and families to relax, dance, shop, eat, drink, and enjoy being together."

Entry to the Viroqua Night Market is free, and the event promises fun for all ages. Come out with your friends, family, and neighbors to experience the magic of this evening market.

For more information about the Viroqua Night Market, please visit www.viroqua-wisconsin.com or contact the Viroqua Chamber at 608-637-2575.