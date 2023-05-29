Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Viroqua Cemetery was the Memorial Day morning site for area residents to remember and honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

Steve Thompson, commander of Viroqua VFW Post 3032 and a member of the Viroqua High School class of 1977, gave the address.

Thompson, who joined the U.S. Navy in 1981 and graduated from boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes, talked about the Lebanese Civil War and the U.S. peacekeeping efforts in the early 1980s. At the time, he was aboard the USS Detroit.

He said they were en route to their destination in the Mediterranean Sea when, on Oct. 23, 1983, they got word 241 military personnel were killed by a suicide bomber who drove into a Marine barracks, starting what is now known as the war on terror.

After serving on the USS Detroit, Thompson served aboard three more ships before retiring from active duty in 2002.

In addition to Thompson giving the Memorial Day address, the program included the VHS band, readings by VHS students and representatives from the Viroqua VFW and Legion posts, a cannon tribute, the Legion and VFW firing squad, and Taps.

The city’s observance began with a rifle salute and Taps at Pioneer Cemetery and a parade down Main Street.