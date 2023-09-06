The Viroqua School Board received a facility planning update at its meeting, Monday, Aug. 21.

District Administrator Tom Burkhalter said the project will go to bid the first part of September and there will be a 30-day bidding period for local contractors to bid.

He said planning is on track and construction is set to begin in January of 2024 and finish in December. He noted the budget is slightly higher than projected, due to the firewall near the elementary school’s cafetorium. Originally two doors were proposed, but now the plan includes a fire-rated curtain incorporated into the ceiling which does not obstruct the view from the school office. The community approved the referendum projects in November of 2022.

Burkhalter also gave a strategic planning update. The plan will be presented to the school board at its September meeting. He said there are new mission and vision statements, and six new pillars to focus on during the next five years.

Burkhalter said Back to School Night was held Aug. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m., in conjunction with school picture day. The open house was followed by the first-ever tailgate party before the first home football game of the season. He said 450 people attended the party.

“The Thursday night game was absolutely packed in the stands,” he said. “Viroqua had a 48-6 win over Dodgeville; it set a positive tone for the school year. It was awesome to see the kids have such success. It was an outstanding day.”

The district administrator presented a report of summer projects. He said the HVAC and flooring projects at the elementary school have been completed, the greenhouse behind the middle/high school was moved 50 feet to the north to make room for the tech ed addition, and a two-car student-built garage was also moved farther north, closer to the kitchen, for use as storage and a place to park the kitchen van.

Mike Brendel, director of business services, said the hearing for the proposed 2023-24 budget will be held during the annual meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. The hearing and meeting will take place in the high school/middle school library.