The Viroqua Shakespeare Festival is ramping up for its second festival in under nine months, previously having performed "As You Like It" in October of 2022.

The October festival welcomed just under 100 guests over two days for picnicking, harp music, sonnet-readings, and a Jones Classical Theater Company (Chicago, Illinois) troupe featuring guest professional actors from around the Midwest, along with Viroqua-area performers.

The festival, which runs from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, June 25, kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with a ticketed seasonal banquet catered by Chef Frank Wildingway, assisted by the Thoreau College Summer Fellows. The Thoreau College campus grounds will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. for picnicking and socializing, with musical accompaniment from area musicians. On Saturday and Sunday, picnicking will begin at 5 p.m.

Each evening at 7 p.m., a company of actors from the Jones Theater will give a performance of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" on the hillside amphitheater at the Thoreau College campus, which is located at 224 WI-56, on the edge of Viroqua.

Admission for the weekend festival and performances is free of charge, which includes daytime public staged readings of new plays from a Viroqua playwright, and a playwright from Orlando, Florida.

Guests are encouraged to walk or bike if traveling from Viroqua. There is a foot and access entrance on East South Street, where street parking is available. A vehicle entrance with limited parking is accessible from East Decker Street. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Costumes will be tolerated.

For more festival details, including how to reserve a plate at Friday evening’s banquet, visit https://thoreaucollege.org/viroqua-shakespeare-festival/.

In January, a team from Driftless Books & Music in Viroqua led a seven-day Shakespeare-reading marathon, aiming to read the uncut texts of all 39 of William Shakespeare’s plays. Over two dozen Viroquans came out in person during the week to support the reading, convening at The Commons on East Jefferson. A couple dozen more joined via Zoom, including new friends from Los Angeles and Fairbanks.