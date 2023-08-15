The 1880s will come alive in Viroqua with the 27th annual Wild West Days, Aug. 18-20.

The first event of the Wild West Days weekend is the Richard Sidie Memorial Family Horse Pull at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18. The horse pull has been part of the festivities since 2016.

Saturday’s activities begin at 9 a.m. with the Ranch Rodeo preliminaries, followed by hog wrestling at 1 p.m. and a costume contest at 3 p.m. Other activities include a stockdog-livestock handling demonstration at 5:30 p.m., mutton bustin’ at 6 p.m., and Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo, Bulls and Barrels at 7 p.m.

Sunday opens with a three-man arena sort at 8 a.m.; when the sorting is finished, a stockdog-livestock handling demonstration will be given at 11 a.m. Other events scheduled for Sunday are a church service at 10 a.m., mutton bustin’ at 1:15 p.m., and Hell on Hooves Ranch Rodeo, Bulls and Barrels at 2 p.m.

Sunday also includes the High Noon Parade down Viroqua’s Main Street. The parade will have a mix of motorized and horse-drawn vehicles and horses. Prior to 2018, the parade had only horses and horse-drawn vehicles.

Saturday and Sunday highlights include food and merchant vendors, Native American dancers, marshal re-enactments, children’s activities and games, old-time photography, 1880s boomtown, stage coach rides and live music.

The Wild West Days grounds, which are located at 925 Nelson Parkway, open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More details about Wild West Days and other upcoming events can be found on Facebook @thewildwestdays.