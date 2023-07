The 2023 Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class A Regional for Region 6 will take place at Pete Swanson Field in Viroqua’s Park Bowl, July 20-23

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 20

3 p.m. Game 1 Stoddard vs Westby

5:30 p.m. Game 2 BRF vs Bi-State

8 p.m. Game 3 Bangor vs Viroqua

Friday, July 21

3 p.m. Game 4 Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2

5:30 p.m. Game 5 Winner Game 1 vs Loser Game 3

8 p.m. Game 6 Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 3

Saturday, July 22

2 p.m. Game 7 Winner Game 4 vs Loser Game 6

4:30 p.m. Game 8 Winner Game 5 vs Winner Game 6 (Winner Game 8 draws BYE)

7 p.m. Game 9 Winner Game 7 vs Loser Game 8

Sunday, July 23

1 p.m. Game 10 Winner Game 8 vs Winner Game 9 or Loser Game 10 has suffered first loss

3:30 p.m. Game 11 Winner Game 10 vs Loser Game 10

If loser Game 3 wins Game 5, the following schedule will be followed beginning with Game 7:

Saturday, July 22

2 p.m. Game 7 Winner Game 4 vs Winner Game 5

4:30 p.m. Game 8 Loser Game 5 vs Loser Game 6

7 p.m. Game 9 Winner Game 6 vs Winner Game 7

Sunday, July 23

1 p.m. Game 10 The team with the 3-1 record has the bye into the championship game.

3:30 p.m. Game 11 Repeat Game 10 if necessary