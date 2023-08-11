Wisconsin American Legion baseball players were honored at the All-Star Banquet in Brookfield, Saturday, Aug. 5.

The All Stars were introduced, along with the All-Star coaches and umpires. Viroqua All Stars were Casey Kowalczyk and Griffin Olson, who played on the Stripes Team. Westby’s All Star was Bo Mulitnovich, who played on the Stars Team. Viroqua coach Kelly Olson was a coach for the Stripes Team.

The 51st annual state All-Star game was played Sunday night, Aug. 6, at American Family Field, Milwaukee, following the Brewers game against the Pirates. The Stars Team defeated the Stripes Team, 3-1.

For the first time, the Wisconsin American Legion has a girls softball program. Zoey Clark of Viroqua and Helen Clements of the Kickapoo Grizzlies were selected to be Legion All Stars and were recognized at the banquet and prior to the All-Star Legion baseball game.