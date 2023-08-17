Work on the 2023 Highway Safety Improvement Project on Viroqua’s Main Street continues.

City of Viroqua Public Works Director/Engineer Sarah Grainger issued the following on the status of the project:

"At the intersection of Main and Decker adjustments to the traffic signal are ongoing. A new traffic sensor will be installed which will pick up movement in the entire intersection. With changes to the stop bars and lane configuration, the traffic sensor loops are not operating properly yet.

"Also, at Main and Decker the timing of the 3-phase signal programming is still being worked on to adapt to the fluctuating daily traffic patterns.

"Lastly, the coordination with the Jefferson Street signal is being monitored. The signal programming work is being performed by the DOT and traffic consultants. The city appreciates your patience and understanding while the traffic signal system is optimized."

For details about the Highway Safety Improvement Project, visit https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/highway-safety-improvement.