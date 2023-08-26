After the two-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, the response to last year’s events at the Historic Temple Theatre was exceptional.

Since last September, our 101-year-old building has presented and hosted 23 events and we welcomed over 8,000 patrons through our doors. Friends and neighbors from around the corner and from as far afield as Alaska and Florida have discovered what is so special about the Historic Temple Theatre and its place in our community. It is a pleasure to invite you back as we move forward to the future.

In anticipation of the coming year, we are thrilled to announce seven new events, with more to be announced soon. These seven events form the foundation of the 2023-24 series; offering a diverse blend of musical genres, ranging from Tuvan throat-singing and folk-rock to Americana, Celtic fusion and bluegrass, ensuring a well-rounded concert experience that caters to a wide range of preferences and musical tastes.

Jaerv + The OK Factor, Oct. 14

Together, these two groups create a captivating musical collaboration that seamlessly combines Swedish folk and contemporary chamber music, resulting in a unique and harmonious performance.

Le Vent du Nord, Oct. 21

Canadian folk musicians renowned for their dynamic performances and skillful blending of traditional Québécois music with innovative arrangements. Le Vent du Nord appeared at the theatre in 2018. We’re so excited to welcome them back!

The Special Consensus, Nov. 17

A Bluegrass group celebrated for their expert musicianship and timeless sound that stays true to the genre's roots.

Alash, Feb. 3

Tuvan throat-singing ensemble that mesmerizes audiences with their unique and captivating blend of traditional Central Asian vocal techniques and contemporary musical influences.

Skerryvore, March 15

Scottish folk-rock band known for their energetic performances and fusion of traditional Celtic melodies with modern rock and pop influences. Skerryvore often plays at Milwaukee Irish Fest.

Michael Perry & the Long Beds, April 19

Folk and Americana band led by Wisconsin author and humorist, Michael Perry, acclaimed for heartfelt storytelling through music.

Kathy Mattea, May 5

Grammy-winning country and folk singer known for her emotive vocals and socially conscious songs that resonate deeply with audiences.

We have also added a new subscription plan to our package options so that you can experience live entertainment from around the globe in our community, and save yourself some money. Please visit our website or call the box office for more information.

The Historic Temple Theatre continues to be an important facet of Viroqua and our region as a cultural and historical landmark. We believe preserving our heritage while offering diverse artistic performances and events enriches the identity and vitality of the community. We continue, embracing history, reaching forward. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your patronage and support.

Our box office is open Tuesday-Thursday 1 to 6 p.m., 608-637-8190. If the marquee is on, the box office is open.