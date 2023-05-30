Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The VIVA Gallery guest artist for June is fine art oil painter, Marianne Rice

Rice is an emerging artist in traditional and representational oil painting using classical techniques. She considers making a life with art a great privilege and in her work desires to bring beauty and a sense of wonder to the lives of others for generations to come. “To be moved by a painting is to sense a spirit of familiarity, a shared human experience that can return you briefly to a moment, a place or a wistful memory. It can move your heart toward emotion, what is art if not emotion?”

Rice was born and raised in rural small town Wisconsin and resides there still with her husband and four boys. She is a self-taught artist and has been working in oils since 2019. Of creating her art, she says it is an innate human impulse that connects us to the past, reaches into the future and holds a power even in the midst of modern age trappings.

VIVA Gallery invites the public to come and experience the joy and beauty art of all mediums can offer.

June 1 is the 1st Thursday artist reception, 5 to 7 p.m. VIVA Gallery is located at 217 Main St., Viroqua. For more information, got to www.vivagallery.net.