Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Vivian Stephenson and Junior Fairest of the Fair Arriana Niemysjki are looking forward to the 166th fair and serving as the event’s ambassadors.

Stephenson, the daughter of Charlotte and Jon Stephenson, and Niemyjski, the daughter of Ashley Erlandson, were crowned at the 50th Fairest of the Fair Contest on June 11.

“There were a lot of incredible candidates,” Stephenson said. “I was not expecting (to hear) my name. I was honored and humbled. I’m grateful to those who worked with me and guided me …”

Niemyjski said she was “extremely grateful” when she heard her name announced.

“I’m proud of myself that I put myself out there …,” Niemyjski said. “Everyone that tried out did well and were very good. It was a hard decision for the judges.”

Meet Vivian Stephenson

Stephenson, 18, is looking forward to meeting people and sharing information about her title and the fair. “Overall, I’m very excited to meet everyone.”

Before she was old enough to exhibit in the Junior Fair as a 4-H’er, Stephenson showed in Open Class. The last few years she has exhibited projects as a member of the Country Critters 4-H Club, and prior to that, as a member of the Three Chimney Rockies.

Stephenson’s projects have ranged from poultry (chickens, ducks and geese) and photography, to showing registered Shropshire sheep.

The Fairest of the Fair has several favorite fair events. “I especially enjoy the livestock shows. I really enjoy the horse pull, the demo derby and the pedal tractor pull.”

In addition to having favorite fair events, Stephenson has favorite memories.

“Showing livestock has been a big part of fair,” she said. “My favorite memory is winning showmanship with my sheep, Fancy.” Stephenson said she was about 10 years old at the time. “I’ve always enjoyed showing livestock.”

Like many people, Stephenson has her favorite fair foods. “Kosta’s Gyros are a fair staple. My family and I have one every day of the fair.” She also enjoys cheesecake on a stick.

Stephenson is a graduate of the Rural Virtual Academy and was valedictorian of her class. This fall she is attending Viterbo University in La Crosse, where she pursing a degree in nursing.

Meet Arriana Niemysjki

Niemysjki, 15, a sophomore at Westby Area High School, is looking forward to visiting schools and nursing homes with Stephenson, and to media day, where they’ll visit area TV and radio stations.

“I’m excited for the fair and getting to look at the exhibits, showing people around and meeting new people,” she said.

A favorite fair event for Niemyjski is the demolition derby. “Ever since I was little I’d watch my Uncle Dusty in the demo derby. We’d all get our handprints on his car and go watch and cheer him on. I love the demo derby.”

She has fond memories of going to the fair as a little girl with her grandmother and cousin Neveah. They’d play games and eat junk food. “It was so much fun.”

Baked potatoes are her favorite fair food. She also enjoys mini doughnuts.

Niemyjski’s school activities include being a member of the choir and hanging fliers for the school’s newspaper; she’ll also be in the production of “Cinderella” this school year. In her spare time she enjoys singing, reading and going to the Westby public library for their events.

Fairest of the Fair contest marks 50th year

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, there will be a Fairest of the Fair reunion, Saturday, Sept. 16.

A program will be held on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at 2 p.m., during which a list of names of past Fairests of the Fair and attendants will be read, and favorite memories shared.

Following the program, there will be a reception open only to past Fairests, attendants, Fairest of the Fair Committee members and program coordinators.

Angie Hornby, the program’s coordinator, said as of now, about 30 past Fairests and attendants will be part of the celebration. “Our first Fairest Mary (Vangen) Skogen will be attending.”

Hornby said it’s always nice to see past Fairests and attendants coming to the fair year after year with their families or helping out as superintendents.

“It’s neat to see they’re still a part of the fair and making memories,” Hornby said. “That’s what the fair’s all about, creating memories and sharing it with families.”