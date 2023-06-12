Vivian Stephenson was crowned the 50th Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, Sunday evening.

Crowned along with Stephenson was 2023 Junior Fairest of the Fair Arriana Niemyjski.

Stephenson is the daughter of Charlotte and Jon Stephenson, and Niemyjski is the daughter of Ashley Erlandson.

This is the third year for the Vernon County Fair to have two ambassadors. The 2022 ambassadors were Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Dunnum and Junior Fairest of the Fair Maya Dunnum.

Stephenson and Niemyjski will reign over the 166th Vernon County Fair, Sept. 13-17. The theme this year is “Sew it! Grow it! Show it!” Stephenson will represent the fair at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Fairest of the Fairs contest in January 2024.

The other Fairest of the Fair candidate was Sabrina Servais, daughter of Lisa and Tim Servais. The other Junior Fairest of the Fair candidate was Adelyn “Adey” Oliver, daughter of Maranda and Dusty Oliver.

Farewell messages

The Dunnum sisters gave reviews of their year before the winners were announced.

Maya Dunnum said the past year was filled with countless memories, with the best one being able to work alongside her sister, Katelyn. “I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

“I can’t help but reflect on numerous memorable events,” Maya said. She said one of them was exploring fair exhibits with Rep. Loren Oldenburg and Alice in Dairyland. “It was an honor to share the event with esteemed guests. It was a true honor to be the Junior Fairest of the Fair.”

Katelyn Dunnum said she had a heart filled with gratitude and had a mix of emotions. “This was a year of growth, learning and personal development.” She said the fair was the best five days of fall and the No. 1 memory was sharing that and the entire year with her sister. “I loved every second of it.”

“I am grateful for the privilege of representing the fair and the Vernon County Agricultural Society,” Katelyn said. “It’s been an honor to be Fairest of the Fair.”