The Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation will be showing the second movie in its summer movie series, Films on the Field, at the Park Bowl in Viroqua July 28.

"The Sandlot," which has a PG rating, will be shown on a jumbo LED screen. Admission and concessions begin at 6 p.m., and showtime is 7 p.m. Attendees get to sit on the outfield while watching the movie. "Clue, The Movie" was shown on June 16

Advance tickets are available conveniently online and are $10. Day-of tickets are $12 (cash only). Kids 12 and under are half off these rates, and children 4 and under are free. VMH employees and their families are also half off. To purchase tickets online, visit bit.ly/3C8D8HC. Advance ticket sales end on July 26.

Betty’s Tacos will be the July food truck. Movie concessions are also available (cash only).

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Tickets are non-refundable, but in the case of inclement weather a new date will be scheduled, and advance ticket buyers and the public will be notified of postponement by 1 p.m.

Proceeds from this fundraiser support the VMH Foundation's mission to enhance accessibility to quality health and wellness for people in the communities served by VMH.

“VMH Foundation connects people in our region to a mission we can all get behind – enhancing healthcare for our communities,” shares Nicole Hall, development manager. “Through providing special programs, education for students, and advanced technology and equipment, we enhance healthcare and enrich lives locally. Films on the Field is not only a fun summer event for the community, it also is a fundraiser to further our important work.”