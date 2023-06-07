Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level.

The seventh-place winner in the Westby post competition was Amaya Keenlance, a senior and the daughter of Aaron and Karissa Keenlance of Viroqua.

Why is the Veteran Important?

When I was asked the question why are veterans important, I really couldn’t come up with anything. I sat and thought how are veterans important? I realized how much work they truly do for us. They fought for our country and our freedom. They sacrificed their lives to make our lives better. Of course you can’t forget how much they protected us. Those are only a few reasons why they are so important.

There are great people in this world but I think veterans are the greatest. They put their heart and soul into this country. When they were sixteen years old or maybe even a little older they decided they wanted to leave their families to go and protect our country. They fought hard for our freedom, the freedom of the United States. When my great-grandfather was fifteen years old he really wanted to go to war to protect his family. When he finally turned sixteen he decided he wanted to leave his family to go and protect the United States. Even though he made it through the war and made it home safe, not everyone did, which is the hardest part. We still honor those veterans for sacrificing their lives to protect our country. I couldn’t thank him enough for what he did. He spent so much time away from home fighting for our country and freedom. Back in the day people didn’t get along and people still don’t get along, but it was even worse back in the day. There was war, people died, people lived. The world doesn’t appreciate these veterans who decided to risk their lives to protect our lives.

I have a few family members who are veterans and I couldn’t be more proud of them for being so brave and loyal to our country. I honor them every time I see them because they are amazing people. I am very proud of them for deciding that they wanted to go and protect their families. Whether I had family members who are veterans or not I would think about any veteran any day because they put their lives on the line to protect ours. I know that not all the veterans were able to make it home, which is very sad, but we honor them a whole lot because they sacrificed their own lives, which is what great people do. Would you ever sacrifice your life, and go to war? What about if it was to protect your family? I know it’s a hard question to be asked in 2022, but back in the day that wasn’t a hard question. The veterans decided they wanted to go, they didn’t care to know whether they were coming home or not, they wanted to make this world a better place.

The amount of work that these veterans put into our country is amazing. No matter what, they continue to fight and work hard. They put time and effort into protecting us. They sacrificed their lives, and of course they fought for us. People in this world don’t really truly know how much work it took all these veterans to make this country a better place. I couldn’t thank them enough for what they have done for each one of us. Veterans are great people and they deserve so much attention. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every veteran there is in this country.