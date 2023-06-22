The 10th-place winner in the Westby post competition was Aurora Gricius, a freshman and the daughter of Patrick Gricius.

Veterans are one of the symbols of patriotism for our country. One of many fail to acknowledge the true value of our country’s fighters who have freed us from monarchy and other national powers and rules. Without Veterans, this country would not be as free as it is now. They have aided us in the hardships of America, and have endured tremendous actions where most have regretted, where it has led them depression, and suicide as a result. Eventually, all Veterans who have fought, served and aided us, will pass away, and there would only be stories left to tell.

Millions of people have died as a result of the numerous wars that have been waged throughout history. In contrast to the 2 million people who volunteered, 24 million were drafted in World War I. Not many people managed to escape the wars and battles unscathed. Some Veterans suffered from imprisonment, torture, starvation, and exposure to extreme weather. Many have suffered injuries from explosions and gunfire, and some continue to feel pain at the possibility of losing their loved ones to war.

Many War Veterans have passed away due to old age, diseases, depression, and suicide, and many have developed PTSD from the wars. Some still struggle with the guilt over the murders they had to carry out and of the fear of being drafted. Most were forced to kill their enemy and innocent civilians of other countries or they were labeled traitors, impressioned, or put to death. Although some may be proud to fight for their country, few people are able to cope with the loss of a loved one without becoming depressed, traumatized and would most likely consider self-harm. Instead of supporting and assisting them, Americans place Veterans in nursing homes, in hopes that it will be helpful. To prevent suicides, there is a movement called 22Aday to show awareness of military suicides.

Year after year, Veterans have passed away. There are less than 240,000 World War II Veterans alive while all the World War 1 have died. They will write about their experiences in books and on websites, but nobody will be curious to read or learn about them. The Veterans who have held the line for the nation to have the rights and freedom from monarchy will be forgotten, just as the wars, battles, and massacres will be forgotten as well.

Imagine the United States being ruled by a king. This country could have implemented communism or socialism without our Veterans fighting for the freedom we have. Regular people formed militias and fought in the revolutionary war to be freed from the British monarch and have their own religion. Some of our presidents fought in these wars. George Washington led the Revolutionary War and Abraham Lincoln helped unify the country again in the Civil War.

Millions have perished and were severely injured in order to keep our country free from monarchy and other types of government powers. Due to some wars however, it has caused PTSD in some Veterans and led them to suicide. In the future, no one will remember the ones who gave their lives for the U.S. because the younger generation will be no longer interested. More than anyone else, Veterans deserve better. After everything they have done for us, we cannot allow them to suffer. That is why many should join the 22Aday movement and the Military veteran project (MVP) to help prevent Veteran suicide.