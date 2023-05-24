Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level.

The fifth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Ava Berg, a freshman and the daughter of Scott and Sherri Berg of Coon Valley

Why is the Veteran Important?

Where would we be without America’s dominant Veterans today? They are a human super power that can not be revoked. Through the incredibly rough patches of their time served, they are still able to share their unimaginable stories. A great nation is how I’d describe our country. America is home to the world’s strongest people. Scrambling to save others before themselves, Veterans are the most mentally and physically people that exist. These people are what have made America mighty today. Through their many hardships, Veterans still provide aid to those in need, and protect our country, rights, and freedoms while still inspiring the younger generations to serve. I and many other people believe that Veterans are the most important Americans to this day.

The stories Veterans have to share are like no other. Bases are bombed, limbs are lost, and hearts are shattered. The tone of the aching voices that Veterans use change the emotion of the story. My heart aches for these Veterans, and I can’t imagine America without them. As said on History.com, “5 navy nurses were awarded the purple heart award after being injured from a bomb in the Viet Cong bombing.” How are they supposed to reveal their side of the story after the hardships they went through? These Veterans are the most emotionally strong human beings. Not to mention, they go about their daily lives as if nothing ever happened. For example, from the USO, Sergeant Mary Ehiarinmwian was able to save a life on the way to her base. The car in front of hers suddenly lost control and flipped through the air. Without a doubt, she rushed into action. She immediately went to the driver’s side and assessed as many injuries as she could. At the time, she wasn’t thinking whether the car would burst into flames or not. She knew the people needed help. These Veterans have the biggest hearts and always put the needs of others before their own. The bravery of these stories makes the importance of all Veterans substantial.

Veterans are the base of protection for our country. For example, they defend our Bill of Rights. Following that, Former Marine Gary May once said, “Freedom is what makes the United States of America strong and great.” Thanks to Veterans, we are able to have those freedoms. Additionally, these Veterans take so much pride and honor in our flag. It’s not just the flag however, it’s the meaning and glory that’s held behind it. The men and women who have defended that flag are what we tribute too. Veterans accept huge roles in defending the first amendment. These Veterans speak their minds so that we can have those free speech rights. These Veterans protect us so that no hateful people may harm the beautiful America in which we live. These Veterans have kept us safe and protected us for generations. .

It should be noted that these Veterans have once put their lives on hold so that they could protect our country. War, although it scares most of us, is almost inevitable to Veterans. They were the ones on the front lines fighting for our land and values. These men and women rose among many people to fight for our nation. Throughout war, they were the ones to make an ultimate sacrifice for our country. I can guarantee that a great deal of these Veterans are still suffering from PTSD. It is sad how much their lives have changed forever. These Veterans deserve to be recognized in a larger way than we give them. But how? It’s simple actually. We do this when we hear the national hymn of our country, stand, remove our hats, face the flag, and place our right hands over our hearts. So, thank you. The presence of the Veterans will forever be embedded into our hearts. The service of these men and women in the past, present, and future is so appreciated. The citizens of America will be eternally grateful for these astonishing men and women. Some Veterans are gone, but will never be forgotten.