Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level.

The eighth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Bee Haugh, a freshman and the daughter of Doug and Niki Haugh of Westby.

Why is the Veteran Important?

Military Veterans are some of the most important people in the United States and throughout the world. They have helped protect us from foreign and domestic threats in the past and continued to serve their fellow Americans even after their military service had ended. Veterans will continue to shape the country and inspire the younger generations to serve just like they did. No matter which branch of service a person was a part of, they deserve our utmost respect.

Throughout the United States’ history, large numbers of people have stepped up to serve our country in times of war and in times of peace. During the four years that the US was in World War II, roughly 6.3 million men and women volunteered to join the military. When al Qaeda attacked the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, about 181,000 people volunteered for active duty service and almost 73,000 enlisted in the reserves the following year. As of 2020, during a time of peace, approximately 2.2 million people were a part of the military, including active duty and the reserves.

The military isn’t only involved in war; service members also protect the community here at home in situations other than war. During the time after hurricanes or other natural disasters hit the US, it’s rather common for the National Guard to go and assist in rescuing people who may be trapped and setting up shelters for those who lost their homes. When the COVID pandemic came to America, the National Guard helped give out COVID tests and when the vaccine became available, they also helped administer them as well.

After someone completes their military service and is considered a Veteran, often times they will continue to serve their community in some way. This could take the form of being a first responder, a firefighter, or a police officer. They can also serve as mail carriers, teachers, healthcare providers, or park rangers. On some occasions, military Veterans will run for public office, functioning as mayors, senators, governors, and sometimes, as President of the United States of America. These are just a few of the ways that Veterans can continue to serve their communities after their service to their country.

As military personnel and Veterans’ stories are told, whether it comes from their own mouth or from other people who know their stories, it can be inspiring to many kids and young adults. When they hear what past generations have done and how they served their country, it may make some young folks want to serve their country in similar ways. In other words, seeing how brave and selfless they are and the kind of honor that military service can bring to their families and their communities can make younger generations want to be like the older generations because they admire them so much.

There is no way to properly express just how important military Veterans are. Their efforts to keep this country and the world safe are immeasurable. Millions of people have done so much to serve this country over the past 250 years. Despite the fact that their service in the military has ended, they continue to do so much to serve their communities today such as teaching students and delivering mail. They will keep inspiring the future generations to serve their country just like they did.