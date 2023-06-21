The ninth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Levi Schmidt, a freshman and the son of Carl and Ronda Schmidt of Westby.

Our rights and freedoms are by far superior to those any other country offers their citizens in the entirety of the world. Veterans defended and maintained our rights and freedoms, provide services and aid to those in need today, and they laid down their lives, willingly enduring hardship and disaster, so everyone back home could live that much more comfortably. Veterans are important, and more than worthy of honor and recognition for their sacrifices.

As Americans, we enjoy many rights, not only human rights, such as freedom from torture, which not all people are able to enjoy, but also rights such as being able to own guns, and being able to vote. Without veterans, living and dead, we wouldn’t even know what possessing and defending our own personal property is like. Their history stretches way back to the Revolutionary War. Although there aren’t any Revolutionary War veterans still alive, as a person could come to expect, they’re still a part of our nation’s history. If they hadn’t courageously stepped up to protect their country and families, chances are the United States wouldn’t even exist today, let alone our rights. Considering how the British government works today, our rights probably would have been more limited then, and certainly today. According to historytoday.com, there is no right to bear arms in the U.K., meaning its government is keeping its people under its thumb by making sure they don’t have too much power. If our veterans hadn’t come forth to fight, we wouldn’t be able to own guns like we do today, or enjoy most of our other rights either, for that matter. Additionally, our power and influence in the government would be much more faint, as ink is after being vigorously scrubbed with a sponge and soapy water. Our veterans have been performing in every other major war that the US has come across just as valiantly and heroically as they did in the war that gave us freedom. If they hadn’t done that, somewhere down the long line of our nation’s history we would’ve lost everything, including our efforts in that first war of our nation. The real mind-boggler is that although they’ve accomplished substantially more than enough, today they still help other countries and their people in need, people whose ancestors, or even themselves, likely lined their own sights and barrels with the shape of our country’s past veterans.

Today the US is the lead provider of foreign aid. According to statista.com, the U.S. donated 8.2 billion dollars of aid to other countries in 2021. Veterans are often helping with distributing these supplies. The fact is this: if veterans are forgiving enough to aid those countries who had murdered their fellow veterans and left so many without a piece of their body, then we as a society can most certainly show the same mercy to others in our everyday lives. Our veterans also organize food drives, fundraisers, and public cookouts. At these events they coordinate, they’re often willing to share stories, and instruct citizens just how fortunate they are to live in this country, especially when the topic of the conditions in other countries is addressed. Experiencing just how positive or dreadful a country is in person instead of through news makes someone sober up much quicker. Fred R. Barnard once said “A picture is worth a thousand words.” If that’s the case, then being somewhere in person is worth ten thousand words. The expressions on people’s faces, their homes, their land, it all explains much more than simply and solely informing an audience. Often that’s all a person has to pass on, and that’s just what a handful of veterans decide to do at these public events. So not only are they throwing together a cookout where more often than not the food is free of charge, paid with by their devastatingly hard-earned money, but they also have shows, entertainment, and instruct people about precisely what it means to be a veteran. War is hideous, but having to relive its horrors can sometimes be even worse. The fact that some veterans are courageous enough to revisit those horrors simply for the sake of helping others understand is remarkable. It’d probably be too difficult for most veterans to even attempt to remember what they had experienced, and forget about sharing. That is likely one of their greatest services, if not the greatest, that they provide the community, services they provide to a community that would never have existed the way it does without past veterans’ grit and determination. To a community who more often than not are too putrefied to even acknowledge our veterans’ struggles. Infuriating is the fact that a sizable amount of people ignore our veterans’ silent screams for help, their inner battles against guilt that they shouldn’t even have business with, especially when they’re the one responsible for giving us our home we have today.

Many veterans went to war unaware of what their futures looked like, and didn’t return. They laid down their lives for their country and their family, albeit not always for a good reason or the right reason, but that doesn’t mean people should dishonor them for that, especially considering since sometimes they didn’t have a choice. They made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives so others could live theirs. They deserve all the honor in the world for that. Veterans are heroes; bearing the weight of the years and our nation’s mistakes to lighten the load for others. It’s hard to imagine a group of people more giving and compassionate than these fine gentlemen and women.

We have our rights because of our veterans and their services they provide, not just in battle, but in the community too, and for the ultimate sacrifice too many of them gave: their lives. They fought for our rights, which are their rights too, in turn keeping the darkness at bay. This is why veterans are important.