Local winners have been announced in the 2022 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Why is the Veteran Important.”

The contest was open to all students in Grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students. This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners.

Prizes and scholarships can be awarded at the post, district, state and national level.

The fifth-place winner in the Westby post competition was Morgan McClurg, a freshman and the daughter of Brian McClurg and Linda McClurg of Westby

Why is the Veteran Important?

Veterans are very important to not only me, but to our whole society as well for various reasons. Veterans are the very grit to our country; they remind us of all the many horrors that they have gone through for us, the way many people’s lives have been pretentious because of wars, and how much commitment they have stuck up until the end. Veterans have made sacrifices that especially expose their depiction of good fortune, opportunity, and safety. As Veterans, they have continued to stay brave and loyal to their country, no matter the hardship to which they have contributed.. Moreover, I believe that veterans are important because of their honorable pride to the people.

Nevertheless, veterans carry on with being valued because of the never- ending delay of companionship for the country, as shown in numerous examples. For example, veterans stay true to the red, white, and blue by serving our country with courageous management capabilities because they need to be able to lead, be ready to hear orders or follow, and to never quit. Conversely, in order to receive the title, ‘veteran,’ there has to be a search for restlessness in sorts of fields that could be in charge of the times in need to lead the country. Without a possible commander that doesn’t have faith in themselves, or their team, our country would be unstable. Nonetheless, veterans have given the people hope because of their strategies of becoming victorious. Essentially, veterans are of importance because of their continuous and valorous attempts they make for the country.

Although veterans defend the U.S. by ethical leadership skills, veterans imply their usefulness to fight for the country because of the people’s well-being and safety. In advance, there have been plenty of immolations that were forged for the sake of the people in the United States, that benefited us as people now today. Hence, the people of the United States are able to be optimal since the rights and freedoms that we obey and oblige by are protected by the veterans. Veterans are the ones who shield the freedoms the people possess to confirm that such privilege is being enforced, such as voting. Contrary, voting is key to building up the country because it is the people’s way of creating new ideas and methods to shape the United States into something bigger or better. Simultaneously, veterans input their salient by guarding the people so positive changes can be made to the country veterans defend, such as by the people voting for candidates, to ensure the people have a choice of good prosperity.

Furthermore, the heroic men and women that fought in previous times, are dominant for planning and barricading the future for the people to have long successful lives, additionally veterans are serviceable because of the time that has been manufactured for the people’s safety throughout the United States. Even though veterans have had a dense moment to pursue with motivation, the people have always come first to veterans in the view of fact that inside and outside of the U.S, the citizens of their country should stay in the quality of being averted or not caused by injury, danger, or loss. As it would be a big depletion if citizens were injured, veterans tried the best of their ability to avoid situations with trouble for their country because it would be unsafe, and a waste of gratification since our country is supposed to represent what we believe for; the dedication for each other in the United States. Henceforth, veterans are once again vital because before they became what they are tilted forward as, veterans have accessed the time for the country to be in peace with no crimes outside of our boundaries so far.

In essence, veterans have most importance to many others such as myself because of all the greatness they enter into our country. Veterans have put us under their wing, and gave us all the protection more than what we have asked for to flourish beyond our limits. Abundances of opportunities keep flying above our heads because of the graciousness of the veterans, and what they have done to get themselves and their country to this point in time. With golden hearts, veterans have not reprieved, but have stayed pure for the better luck of the people and country. Although the amount of faithfulness has resumed through history, their persistence is unfathomable because of the time, effort, and urge to not give up has been a righteous record that has been constant.

Therefore, the role of a veteran is most important to me because veterans have put in hours as a human being to protect other humans in our country surrounded with wishful ambition and love.