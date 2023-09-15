AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Soon to begin its 57th year, Tax­ Aide offers free tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can't afford a tax preparation service.

Tax-Aide volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting many older, lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they've earned. Volunteers receive training and support in a welcoming environment.

There is a tremendous need for volunteers in Wisconsin. There are a wide variety of volunteer opportunities available, including Client Facilitators, Support Facilitators, Technology Coordinators, and Counselors (tax return preparers). Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer Counselors receive tax return preparation training and are IRS certified.

This year, 650 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 30,000 Wisconsinites file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at 90 sites in Wisconsin, including senior centers, libraries, and other locations.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown remarkably since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968. The program now involves more than 25,000 volunteers and serves 1.2 million taxpayers annually at some 3,300 sites nationwide with free tax help.

In 2023 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $884 million in income tax refunds and more than $91 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this program.

To learn more about any of the volunteer opportunities available, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or call 1-888-227-7669. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.