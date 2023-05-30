A Wausau man was injured in a single-motorcycle crash on State Hwy. 33 west of Vet Road, Saturday, May 27.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:50 p.m., Kosher Chang, 40, was driving his motorcycle westbound on State Hwy. 33 in the town of Forest. As Chang negotiated a curve near Vet Road, he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway, going through the ditch for a short distance before overturning. The crash was witnessed by another motorcycle rider who was traveling with Chang.
Chang was transported by Hillsboro Ambulance to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with suspected serious injuries. The motorcycle was towed by Peterson's Garage in Hillsboro. The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
Responding agencies also included Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police and the Hillsboro Fire Department.