According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:50 p.m., Kosher Chang, 40, was driving his motorcycle westbound on State Hwy. 33 in the town of Forest. As Chang negotiated a curve near Vet Road, he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway, going through the ditch for a short distance before overturning. The crash was witnessed by another motorcycle rider who was traveling with Chang.