Westby Area High School will be celebrating Homecoming this week. The theme is “Once Upon a Homecoming.”

Activities for students throughout the week include dress-up days, a food drive, a home cross-country meet, a spikeball and bags tournament, and an outdoor movie.

Thursday is Spirit Night and includes the Westby versus Viroqua volleyball game at 7 p.m., and the coronation and pep session in the fieldhouse 15 minutes after the conclusion of the volleyball game. Lineup for the snake dance will be at 9:30 p.m. on the frontage road in front of the high school gym, and will proceed from the high school gym on the frontage road.

Friday’s Homecoming parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a pep rally in the high school gym at 2:15 p.m. The day ends with the Westby football team facing Aquinas at 7 p.m.

The Homecoming dance will be held in the high school cafeteria Saturday night.