The Westby Area Performing Arts Center has several shows lined up for the 2023-24 season.

All tickets go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 8 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Westby Area Performing Arts Center website.

Charlie Berens in be in Westby Saturday, Sept. 2, for two shows – one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Berens is a comedian, New York Times Bestselling Author, Emmy-winning journalist, musician and creator of the “Manitowoc Minute.” The Wisconsin native has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, “Funny or Die,” TBS, Variety, “MTV News” and more. He creates weekly content for his various social platforms and has amassed over 7.5 million followers.

The Small Glories will perform Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. Roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories are Cara Luft and JD Edwards, a musical tour-de-force partnership planted on the Canadian Prairies. With a stage banter striking a unique balance between slapstick and sermon, these veteran singer-songwriters have a way of making time disappear, rooms shrink, and audiences feel as though they are right there on the stage with the band. A chemistry labeled the “Lennon-McCartney syndrome,” by Americana UK.

Pianist Jess Salek, a graduate of Westby Area High School, will appear on stage Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. An accomplished solo performer, Salek has performed piano programs throughout the Midwest. He won the piano division of the Wisconsin Federation of Music Clubs and the Beethoven Competition in Madison. He served with Fresco Opera Theatre, worked at Interlochen Arts Academy, and at Prairie Music Academy. He performs with Madison Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra for Concerts on the Square.

Chris Kroeze returns to the Westby Area Performing Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. Runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice” / TOP 5 Country Song “Human” (iTunes TOP 100) / Featured in USA Today / Featured in Rolling Stone / #1 ROCK Song (iTunes). On his 6th birthday, Wisconsin born and raised Kroeze got a guitar of his own and hasn't put it down since. The pull of small-town life and the passion for music never left as Kroeze has now turned into one of the top country musicians in the Midwest.

The UW Madison Pro Arte Quartet will perform Saturday, April 14, at 7 p.m. The Pro Arte Quartet (PAQ) is one of the world’s most distinguished string quartets. Founded by conservatory students in Brussels in 1912, it became one of the most celebrated ensembles in Europe in the first half of the 20th century and was named Court Quartet to the Queen of Belgium. The Pro Arte Quartet performs throughout the United States, Europe and Asia and continues to champion equally both standard repertoire and new music. The group is an ensemble in residence at the UW-Madison School of Music and resident quartet of the Chazen Museum of Art, performing regularly on the concert series of both institutions. The quartet has performed at the White House and, during the centennial celebration, played for the King’s Counselor in Belgium.

Piano Fondue dueling pianos makes an appearance Saturday, May 18, at 7 p.m. Piano Fondue is a special kind of high-energy entertainment. Two entertainers take their places behind two baby grand pianos on stage, and the audience controls the set list on their smartphones. Audience members can visit Piano Fondue’s request website, view the set list and manipulate it in real-time.

A Christmas show is yet to be determined.