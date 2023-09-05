Westby Elementary School students, wearing big smiles and sporting new clothes and backpacks, arrived on school grounds, Tuesday, Sept. 5, to start the 2023-24 school year.
Principal Bruce Peterson greeted students and their parents, and directed children to which door they should use.
There was two-hour early dismissal for Westby Area School District students on the first day of school.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today