The Westby Area High School Class of 2023 capped their years in the school district with commencement exercises at the Westby Area Fieldhouse, Saturday May 27.

The morning ceremony included addresses by Abby Leis, senior class president, Jayda Berg, valedictorian, Olivia Nedland, salutatorian, and Steve Michaels, district administrator. In addition, Gerry Roethel, school board president, gave comments, Airiel Hamilton, Class of 2025, played the processional “Pomp and Circumstance,” the WAHS Concert Choir sang “Homeward Bound and “I Lived,” and the seniors sang their senior song, “Be Excellent to Each Other." Robert Bothe, high school principal, presented the Class of 2023 and school board members presented the diplomas.