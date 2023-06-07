At about 7:25 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriffs Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center was notified of a motorcycle crash on State Hwy. 27, rural Viroqua, in the town of Franklin. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Logan Egge, 33, was operating a motorcycle eastbound, near the intersection of State Hwy. 82, and struck a deer. Egge was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained minor injuries. Egge was transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.