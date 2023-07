The 2023 Wisconsin American Legion Baseball 16U Regional Tournament will be held at Veterans Memorial Field in Westby, July 14-17.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 14

3 p.m. Game 2—La Crosse Juniors vs La Crosse A’s

5:30 p.m. Game 3—Baraboo vs Viroqua

8 p.m. Game 1—Prairie du Chien vs Westby/Coon Valley

Saturday, July 15

9 a.m. Game 4—Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2

11:30 a.m. Game 5—Winner Game 1 vs Loser Game 3 (if loser Game 3 wins, go to alternate schedule)

2 p.m. Game 6—Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 3

4:30 p.m. Game 7—Winner Game 4 vs Loser Game 6

7 p.m. Game 8—Winner Game 5 vs Winner Game 6 (winner Game 8 draws bye)

Sunday, July 16

1 p.m. Game 9—Winner Game 7 vs Loser Game 8

3:30 p.m. Game 10—Winner Game 8 vs Winner Game 9

Monday, July 17

7 p.m. Game 11—Winner Game 10 vs Loser Game 10—if necessary

Alternate Schedule

(used if loser Game 3 wins Game 5)

Saturday, July 15

4:30 p.m. Game 7—Winner Game 4 vs Winner Game 5

7 p.m. Game 8—Loser Game 5 vs Loser Game 6

Sunday, July 16

1 p.m. Game 9—Winner Game 6 vs Winner Game 7

3:30 p.m. Game 10—Team with the 3-1 record has the Bye into the Championship Game

Monday, July 17

7 p.m. Game 11—Repeat Game 10 if necessary