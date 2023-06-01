Westby, Viroqua and De Soto high school athletes will be competing in the WIAA State Track & Field Championships Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Seven Westby athletes will be at state – Elizabeth Curtis 4x400m relay; Emma Kjos triple jump; Erin Gluch 4x400m relay and high jump; Katelyn Benish 4x400m relay; Lane Fisher discus throw; Madelyn VonFeldt pole vault; and Meghan Nelson 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, pole vault and 4x400m relay.
Viroqua will be represented by Preston Buroker who qualified in the pole vault competition.
De Soto’s CJ Milliren qualified in two events – discus throw and shot put.
The meet features two sessions Friday. The Divisions 2 and 3 session begins at 9:30 a.m. with the competition proceeding in the order of events, which can be found on the Track & Field Tournament page on the WIAA website. The Division 1 session begins at 4:30 p.m. The competition resumes Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The order of the finals for each event Saturday begins with Division 3, followed by Divisions 2 and 1, respectively.