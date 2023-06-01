Westby, Viroqua and De Soto high school athletes will be competing in the WIAA State Track & Field Championships Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

The meet features two sessions Friday. The Divisions 2 and 3 session begins at 9:30 a.m. with the competition proceeding in the order of events, which can be found on the Track & Field Tournament page on the WIAA website. The Division 1 session begins at 4:30 p.m. The competition resumes Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The order of the finals for each event Saturday begins with Division 3, followed by Divisions 2 and 1, respectively.