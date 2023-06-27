According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:26 a.m. the 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the accident. Cara S. Hill, 29, was traveling west when she drove onto the shoulder to avoid an animal in the road. While trying to re-enter the roadway, she lost control and ran down into the ditch. The vehicle struck several large rocks and an embankment before rolling over onto its roof.