A Westby woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover, Monday, June 26, on U.S. Hwy. 14, west of Brinkman Ridge Road in the town of Hamburg.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 7:26 a.m. the 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the accident. Cara S. Hill, 29, was traveling west when she drove onto the shoulder to avoid an animal in the road. While trying to re-enter the roadway, she lost control and ran down into the ditch. The vehicle struck several large rocks and an embankment before rolling over onto its roof.
Hill was assisted out of the vehicle by members of the Coon Valley Fire and EMS. She reported minor non-life-threatening injuries, but declined medical transport on scene.
Coon Valley Fire and EMS, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Excel Energy, Coon Valley Telephone Cooperative and Georges Towing assisted at the scene.