To rosette or not to rosette……that is the question! What is a rosette? How is one made? Why is it such a favorite Norwegian treat? Westby’s own

Verna Drake will answer these questions and share much more on Tuesday, June 27, for our next Tusen Takk Tuesday. Enjoy a tasty rosette with some fresh-brewed coffee while experiencing true Norwegian camaraderie.

If you’re still asking the question—to rosette or not to rosette—ask no more! We will see YOU on Tuesday, the 27th, in the Westby Community Center (directly underneath the library) at 9:30 a.m.! Free and open to all ages.

This is brought to you by the Sons of Norway and the library.