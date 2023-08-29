“What’s it all about, Alfie?” This 1966 song by Hal David and Burt Bacharach addresses confusion and misinformation within the relationships of our lives.

Songwriter Jake Shirley shared lyrics along these lines as he sang tribute to his lost friends during our August Adult Social. On the year anniversary of his dear friend’s suicide, this 28-year-old Wisconsin Dells musician delivered soulful songs tinged with mourning—seeking a path through life without several friends who’ve chosen to leave this earth.

Nevertheless, the evening was filled with joyful music. Jake’s ballads were an impactful part of an evening amongst cover songs, sing-along requests, and a little bit of punk.

With over 50 community members at this summer event which celebrated music as well as Rhonda and Richard’s delicious food, it was an evening of connection for many.

Closing the library, I called it a night and settled in with my Orange Door Book selection, “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano.

It became a light bulb moment. The book’s character, William, trips clumsily through young adulthood due to loss. For him, it’s the death of his 3-year-old sister who is taken by SIDS while William is a babe in arms. This tragedy pours a cloud of unspoken misery over his parents and him as well. Soon his sister never existed, and he was an only child. Alone, William watches the Kodachrome movies of his sister and parents. It’s the only time he’s seen his family’s expressions of joy. William’s life becomes shaped by his parents’ grief. It’s not long before William becomes invisible himself.

Soon the light bulb burns brighter. My thinking recalls Holden Caulfield, the narrator of J.D. Salinger’s 1951 book, “The Catcher in the Rye.” This ancient child of 16 longs to preserve the innocence of childhood due to the loss of his sibling, Allie, to leukemia. Holden breaks down because of what he sees as the phoniness of the adult world. An emotionally distant mother and checked out dad rarely show him attention. They use money to help him cure his angst. Of course, all he really needs is their love.

In “Hello Beautiful,” William is also paid off by his parents. They don’t attend his college graduation or even his wedding, but instead send a $10,000 check to ease their conscience.

What do these three references have in common? Sometimes life’s experiences prevent us from adapting to change. Reading can bring us into a deep dive of understanding that we are not alone.