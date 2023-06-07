Mystery in the North Woods

You live in Wisconsin, so chances are that you have vacationed or traveled through the Hayward area in the North Woods. If you have not, you certainly know someone who has. Perhaps that is a “bucket list” item for you to do if you’ve never experienced the quintessential Wisconsin "lake and lodge" experience.

What would you say if you could read some Northern Lakes mysteries set in the North Woods by a Wisconsin author who actually lives in our “neck of the woods?” You read that right. Yes, this summer you get to not only read these mysteries but you will also have the opportunity to meet this Portage-based author.

We will welcome Jeff Nania to the Coon Valley American Legion on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. This event is absolutely free and open to the public. Tell everyone you know to come! Jeff will share the four books in his riveting and newly-acclaimed Northern Lakes mystery series.

Join us beginning Monday, June 12, for the official kickoff to our Vernon County Reads. You will see more information about this annual event in the coming days. Make sure to visit your local library to check out copies of his books... they are on the shelf waiting for you.

We are ready for you, as each participating library has stocked its shelves with multiple copies. Start reading today, and see what mystery awaits you in the North Woods!