Yes for Youth! Part II

A couple months back, I spotlighted some of our youth workers at the library. Here is the second round of our terrific teens!

Elizabeth Howell is a dedicated volunteer who helps run our Maker Monday program for kids. She can also be seen on the volleyball court as she begins high school this fall. Most recently, Elizabeth participated in the “Frozen Jr.” summer musical in a variety of singing and dancing roles.

Sarah Dodge assists each week with our Maker Monday and Wednesday morning story times. Most recently, she played a key role in co-leading activities with our summer school students. Outside of work, Sarah enjoys reading, hiking, and pretty much anything outdoors. Sarah is ready to start her senior year of high school.

Lane Moschel helps behind-the-scenes and in the “thick of things” at Bekkum. He is learning book processing skills, in addition to co-leading summer school activities. Lane brings a friendly smile and helping hand to the circulation desk each time he works. While not at the library, Lane is an active volleyball player and robotics enthusiast.

We thank each of these youth for their dedication to our library, in each of their capacities. We are so happy to have you with us!