Far and few between, I love the feeling of awareness and hope after experiencing a powerful story.

“Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly does just that. This nonfiction book reveals three Black women who helped land us on the moon—instrumental mathematicians and engineers whose achievements were left in the background because of their race and gender. Their phenomenal contribution put astronaut John Glen into orbit. This was especially significant as the Cold War was revving up.

Author Shetterly knows this story better than most. These were the women and neighbors whose stories she grew up with. Sometimes poignant and often funny, the personal lives of these math geniuses were explored under an umbrella of Jim Crow shame. With grace and dignity, the reality of segregation and racism is evident in the facts themselves as Shetterly takes us through this untold story.

One stormy day, Katherine Johnson was severely reprimanded for leaving her desk. Why was she gone for so long? Dripping wet, her frustration broke free of the color barrier as she explained that she had to run a half mile to use the “colored bathroom.” There were no restrooms for her on the NASA compound at that time.

But these African American women knew they had something vital to contribute. They were the brains behind a historic operation. As a result, they turned the nation’s confidence around as they cemented our place in the Space Race.

As our May selection for our Bekkum 4th Friday Book Club, aeronautical details and mathematics overshadowed the crux of this remarkable and true story. The following week we shared delicious Viroqua Food Co-op pizza while watching the movie. Now it all hit home. There were few dry eyes in the house. The story ends with redemption and hope, as far as it can, for these heroes.

Next time I look up to a beautiful full moon, I will think of them.