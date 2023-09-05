Books can impact our lives, yet so can the reader. This is Carol Navrestad.

As a longtime member of Bekkum’s 4th Friday Book Club, Carol, 92 years young, shares insight, life experience and a brightness. I first recognized this when she recommended we read “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi. This memoir is written by a brilliant young doctor who’s expecting his first child at the same time he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. It’s sad and tragic, but also shares how to have a meaningful life in the face of death. Living in the present can provide hope and beauty.

Carol’s husband, George, was in hospice at this time and this book spoke to her. Dealing with her husband’s end of life and aging, she said simply, “I want to get this part right.” During this most difficult chapter of her life, Carol chose light.

“You shine. What’s your secret, Carol?”

“It’s not of my own doing,” she shrugged, “It’s a gift.”

That morning in the Westby public library, there was grace. Comforting as well as inspiring, Carol navigates life with a positive impact.

I asked Carol about what books have influenced her. Delightfully surprised, she said the most important book for her was “Beautiful Homemaking” by Charlene Johnson. Published in 1961, Carol says it was her lifeline.

“I wanted to be a good wife, mother, homemaker!” she expressed. This idealistic how-to book became her care-worn talisman. Pages filled with pearls gave her tips such as feeding the children graham crackers and orange juice at 10 a.m. Powerfully simple and effective.

Unfortunately, this treasured book disappeared during their downsizing and transition from their farm. After 25 years of farming and raising four children, the farm continues to be in the family.

Raised on a farm, Carol knew that this was the best place to raise her children. She laughs as she explains that she left to get a college education, travel to Norway and teach in California all to come home to marry Farmer George.

Perhaps her adventures contribute to her world view. Another of her interests is the plight of Afghan women. The book “Three Cups of Tea” by Greg Mortenson spurred her to learn about how difficult it is for women in Afghanistan. An avid reader, this led to another book recommendation titled “Evicted” by Matthew Desmont, an eye-opening look at the housing crisis in Milwaukee. Carol continues to be a champion for the underrepresented.

Before I finished my visit with Carol, she showed me her journal sent to her in 2021 by her best friend’s daughter, Sherrie. Dot (Dorothy) realized she was coming to the end of her life and wanted Carol to have something to help with the loss. This well-loved binder of cards, journaling and photos holds comforting memories of a beautiful life. The cover reads: “It’s Gonna Be Okay.”

It’s good to know.