Once in a great while a wave of realization washes over me with an understanding that I am experiencing something extraordinary. July 25th’s Tusen Takk Tuesday was exactly that. Here I witnessed the essence of our community.

Before she left our library to return to the school setting, Director Rachel Lysne set up this program months ago. I’ll admit it was a bit “out of sight, out of mind” for me as I was unfamiliar with the story, “Driving Bus Number 7” by Renee (Ekern) Joseph. As the community trickled in, neighbors, family and friends of her dad and mom, Richard and Eileen Ekern, I thought there’s something significant happening here. Part of this was the presence of local legend, Bertha Johnson, and her soul soothing rommegrot. Deliciously decadent with plenty of brown sugar and butter, this custard-like celebration of Norwegian culture was served to some 30 samplers to enjoy as our story unfolded.

Elegant and warm, Renee set the tone for us. She explained that she’d written this memoir for her family. Her children and grandchildren needed to know the tender details of this colorful and caring couple. Any monetary expectation was just not on her radar.

As the author shared endearing accounts of her father’s days as a bus driver for Westy School, a tapestry of souls began to appear in this interwoven audience. Bertha, perhaps one of the last who mastered the art of rommegrot, had also been Renee’s teacher. Friends and neighbors, Ila, Janet, Pat, Phyllis, Ann, Jana and many more began adding to the story. This humble memoir transformed into a journey for us all, whether we’d lived it or because we were experiencing it as we were listening. Mostly joyful, tears of nostalgia flowed. The book discussion revealed a precious portal into what makes life amazing. This hot summer morning will stay with me as I appreciate our connections. I also learned it’s never too hot for rommegrot!