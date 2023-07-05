Years ago I had the opportunity to attend a traditional Persian wedding for my godson, Arik Brye. The event was in a charming historic building just off the capital square in Lincoln, Nebraska. There were gorgeous ethnic foods, seat pillows and, yes, a belly dancer. It was delightful.

As I embarked on sampling the bounty of traditional Persian cuisine, I was stopped short. There on the table I spied a beautiful tray of rosettes! Uniquely designed, these are delicate fried cookies celebrated at Christmas holiday tables throughout Norway and as a result, around here as well! Rosettes are lacey, crispy and have a whisper of sprinkled sugar.

How they ended up at this Persian celebration has continued to baffle me…until today.

Our Bekkum Tusen Tuk Tuesday program was honored to have community member Verna Drake demonstrating how to make rosettes. It’s not easy—I’ve tried.

Today she used her grandmother’s rosette irons. Verna had a variety of these antiques such as a butterfly, a timbale, as well as the more familiar flower-shaped iron. Verna’s grandmother is from the old country.

But it is not Norway, or even Scandinavia! This tradition had migrated from Norway to Germany. In fact, the rosette has traveled throughout Europe, India and, now I’m guessing, Persia! Who knows where this traditional Viking treat landed?

Verna let us try our hand at making these wonderful pastries. I learned that rosettes can be a base for a sweet confectionery or a sumptuous savory! Verna explained how she’s made these sprinkled these with cheese to go with popcorn. And my favorite is her using the timbale shape to fill it with a yummy chicken spread or the like.

Finally, I feel the mystery of the rogue rosette has been solved! Spread to communities around the world, rosettes unite us!

One never stops learning! Our Westby public library offers enrichment in endless ways!