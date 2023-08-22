Reading takes you higher, and we are on cloud nine!

Westby library isn’t ready to let go of the school break quite yet; not when there’s been a frenzy of summer reading these past months.

Before the school bell rings, we want to recognize a whole lot of book worms! Well over 100 community members succeeded in completing the summer reading challenge and perhaps most exciting is that over 75 were under the age of 17. It never gets old to see the excitement and pride on the faces of these young people as they turn in their care worn reading logs. The literacy skills they left with in June flourished with the incentive of a challenge. Okay, some awesome prizes may have been a factor, too.

This August we celebrated grand prize winners with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) games and self-care gifts reflecting our theme: Kindness, Unity and Friendship.

While everyone who completed the competition received a prize bag and pool party invite, these are our winners from our grand prize drawing: Vivian and Ryker were our ages zero to three winners; Willa and Bailey were our seven to nine-year-old winners; Simon and Gianna were our teen winners, and Lois Gerling took home the adult grand prizes.

That’s celebrating summer, library style! It’s comforting to know that so many students will be ready readers when they return to the classroom soon.

Bekkum Library will be ready for school, too. Director Amanda Peterson has some fresh new ideas in the works for our public library/school collaborations. Hold on to your pencils, students and staff!

Meanwhile on Aug. 29, Tusen Takk Tuesday will be all about the delicate and beautiful Norwegian wedding cake. Enjoy another event showcasing the Scandinavian specialties still alive and well in our community. We hope you join us in the community room at 9:30 that morning!

Whether it’s the celebration of reading or weddings, what a great way to wrap up the summer at your friendly local library.